HAWORTH — Multiple GPS devices placed on vehicles in and around this Bergen County township led to the arrest last week of a lawyer from Wyckoff, according to information released by county prosecutors on Thursday.

Brett Halloran, 41, was charged last Friday with fourth-degree stalking and was released following an initial court appearance, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

Halloran was identified by authorities as married and employed as an attorney.

Prosecutors said on Aug. 23, an individual reported to the Haworth Police Department that a GPS tracker had been placed on his vehicle.

Subsequent investigation revealed that four devices in total were put on vehicles "in a repeated and ongoing pattern of stalking against an individual," according to the prosecutor's office, and Halloran was identified as the person responsible.

The release did not specify any potential motive for the alleged stalking.

The prosecutor's office did not disclose any potential future court dates for Halloran at this time.

