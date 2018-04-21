Woodbridge house explosion leaves 2 seriously burned

WOODBRIDGE — A Port Reading family went running to the street in their pajamas on Saturday morning after their home became engulfed in flames.

Flames broke out in the Vernon Way home around 9:35 a.m, according to police, and hospitalized at least two residents at St. Barnabas Medical Center with serious burns.

The flames were so intense that parts of the siding on two adjoining homes melted, according to police.

Neighbors told News 12 New Jersey that they heard an explosion and helped direct members of the large family away from the fire. One of the children that lived in the house said earlier in the week they had smelled gas.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the fire was under control before noon.

Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.