WindMill closes a Jersey Shore location after 30 years

BRICK — Hotdog and curly fry lovers alike, our apologies for this news.

The Windmill Hotdogs that has been operating in Brick for the last 30 years closed its doors for good this weekend, according to a post made on its official Facebook page.

"To each of you, we say thank you for your loyalty and patronage throughout the years," the post said.

The post goes on to say that this closing allows Windmill to go back to its roots, "and really put all of our focus on providing the best dining experience at all of our locations."

Dozens of people commented on the post expressing their dismay at the news, but some expressed their bad experiences at the location alleging poor cleanliness and lousy service.

With this closing, the shore famous hotdog chain will only operate six locations at the Jersey Shore.

Mark Anthony is a reporter with Townsquare Media: Mark.Kowalski@townsquaremedia.com

More from New Jersey 101.5: