Your chance to Win Cash begins Thursday, September 17, 2026. Here's how you can get ready to win $25,000 this fall!

1. Mark Your Calendar

Our Win Cash sweepstakes begins Thursday, September 17, 2026.

How does it work? We'll give you ten codes every weekday, and every code you enter is a chance to Win Cash!

The Grand Prize is $25,000, and we're also hooking you up with a $250 daily prize. That's money you can use for gas, groceries, or a much-needed self-care day!

2. Download Our App

You don't want to miss any of your 10 daily codes for your shot to Win Cash, so download our app now. With our free app, you can listen to us anytime, anywhere.

Get our free mobile app

Who doesn't love being able to tune in to their favorite radio station? And who doesn't love a chance to Win Cash?

3. Start a Group Chat

Tell your friends and family to get in on the Win Cash action and remind them that if they win, they'd better slide a few dollars your way. You can share some of your winnings with the fam or keep it all to yourself (we listen and we don't judge)!

Let everyone know about their chance to get this bag—from your 3rd cousin to your bestie back in 3rd grade—and then get ready to Win Cash. The more, the merrier, especially when it comes to cold, hard cash.

4. Set Your Alarm

We mentioned the Grand Prize, right? You could win $25,000!

The first code you need to Win Cash drops Thursday, September 17. We're sharing ten codes every weekday through Friday, October 16, 2026.

That's ten codes a day, every weekday-- set an alarm so you don't miss a single one!

5. Remember the Basics

Our Win Cash sweepstakes begins Thursday, September 17, 2026. We'll share ten codes every weekday through Friday, October 16, 2026.

Every code you enter gets you closer to winning the $25,000 Grand Prize. We'll also randomly select winners to receive a $250 daily prize.

YOU could be a winner. Are YOU ready to Win Cash?

Everyday Photos That Perfectly Capture the Small-Town America We Remember These photos, mostly from the 1970s, capture small-town life back when things were simpler, slower, and a whole lot more real.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz