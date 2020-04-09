Win $100 — It’s Day One of ‘share your mask’ selfies

Sure, you might feel a little silly wearing a face covering in public. You might think a mask won’t do much good (but the CDC says you’re wrong, and now by executive order you can be turned away from stores for not wearing one in NJ).

But what if I told you just by wearing one and taking a selfie you might win $100? Just send us a photo to enter (more details below).

Here are just a few of our first entries:

These NJ people are rocking their facemask selfies

Can you rock a mask? Take a selfie in a mask, even a bandanna or something homemade, and send it to us through our producer’s email or easier yet through the New Jersey 101.5 app. Include your contact info because one person will be chosen at random to receive a $100 Visa gift card for your effort.

Your photo may be included in an onine photo gallery. Entries will be accepted until noon on April 20. The winner will be announced between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 20 on New Jersey 101.5's Deminski and Doyle show, and on NJ1015.com. Limit 1 entry per person.

Rock that mask, baby!

