Tucked along Route 94, between Newton and Blairstown, sits a place most locals know well, Wilbur’s Country Store.

For nearly 50 years, it’s been more than just a shop. It’s been part of the fabric of the community, and now it’s officially for sale.

From British teen to New Jersey entrepreneur

The story of Wilbur’s is really the story of Jenny Lester. She came to the U.S. from Great Britain at just 16, chasing her love of dogs and working in kennels. Eventually, she and her husband Jim found themselves in Long Valley, where they opened a small grooming and pet shop.

By 1976, they’d sold everything they owned to buy a run-down little barn complex on Route 94.

Jenny remembers standing there with Jim and saying, “Do you think we can get it?” Jim told her, “If we sell every single thing, we can make it work.” And they did.

A beloved local hub with history and heart

What grew from that leap of faith was Wilbur’s, six acres of history, a cozy shop filled with greeting cards, jams, jellies, candles, rugs, and a little corner of British candy Jenny insisted on bringing in “properly” from England.

Twice a year, they hosted the beloved Wilbur’s Country Craft Fair, where local vendors sold everything from jewelry to artwork.

Passing the torch: preserving a community landmark

Jenny has since moved into The Chelsea at Sparta, and longtime right-hand Merrilane Osmun is keeping the shop running while it’s on the market.

The hope is simple: Someone will buy it and preserve what Jenny built, not knock it down.

Jenny puts it best, “You can either do something or not do it. I said let’s have a go at it. It’s been a lovely ride.”

