One of the most recognizable attractions along the Seaside Heights boardwalk is getting a new lease on life, at least for the next ten years.

The Seaside Heights boardwalk is one of my favorite places to walk around no matter the time of year, and if you've been then you too know it has some very distinct landmarks.

Of course, there's the carousel, despite it being closed, walking by the Pavillion and taking a peek inside is always fun.

You have the Midway, serving up some delicious sausage sandwiches, and of course, the Casino Pier Ferris Wheel showing off its awesome lights.

There's one more landmark that I think makes the Seaside Heights boardwalk unique and that's of course the Sky Ride.

The Sky Ride runs along the north end of the Seaside Heights boardwalk down to Casino Pier.

It's basically a ski lift that runs along the boardwalk where you get fantastic views of the beach, ocean, and island.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the lease on the Sky Ride was expiring leaving the fate of the ride up in the air.

I didn't know this, but according to Shore Beat, the physical Sky Ride, the cars, cables, and pulley system is owned by Casino Pier. The land the ride sits on, however, is not.

The land the ride soars over as well as the portions of the boardwalk that the power supplies sit on is owned by the Seaside Heights Borough, according to Shore Beat.

A New Lease Was Signed, Extended The Life Of The Seaside Heights, NJ Sky Ride

Shore Beat reports that a new lease has been signed between the owners of the Sky Ride and the Seaside Heights Borough.

The new lease will last for ten years and costs over five hundred thousand dollars ensuring that the ride will remain up and running until 2032.

