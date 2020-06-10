At first we were told by experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, that wearing a mask does little or nothing to stop the spread of coronavirus. Then a month later, after his 40 plus years of experience in medicine and infectious diseases, he changed his mind. Then we were all ordered to wear one. Dr. Fauci's mind may have changed a few weeks ago, but the science hasn't. They don't do anything but make some people feel better about going outside this year. Not me! If they worked and we were in danger, I would see the point, but like most things in this strange time we're living in, it doesn't.

When I see people riding bikes or jogging with them, it makes my head explode. Are you really that scared or that stupid to think it's doing any good. It could be doing you harm, but at least we all know that you care. Spare me! This past weekend a store clerk told me that I needed a mask. In the Governor's executive order it states that if you have a breathing problem, you don't have to wear one in a store, so I lied. I said I have breathing issues and my doctor told me I cannot wear a mask. She said "oh ok". Then she asked me "when happens if you get the virus"? I said my doctor told me we would deal with it at such time. I didn't have a breathing problem, I had a seething problem. It so infuriates me anytime I have to go into a store and put on a mask that is probably doing me more harm that good. I don't like lying, but I don't like laying down for a lie even less.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

