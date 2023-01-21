Why are there red balls on powerlines in New Jersey?

I've been a curious person from the time I was a little kid.

When I was younger and on the carousel in Seaside Heights and all the other children were waving to their parents, I was trying to figure things out.

Where is the music coming from? How is this horse going up and down? It's not a real horse.

I think there are a lot of things that we see or hear that we may have a fleeting question about, but skip over because, well, life is busy.

Shannon Holly from the morning show got curious when she heard a code over the PA system in her grocery store.

Shannon's husband works at a supermarket and was able to educate us.

Code "White" for example means that there's been an injury in the store.

Code "Brown" means there's an act of violence in progress.

We've all seen those red balls on power lines in Jersey, but why are they up there?

Have they ever caught your attention? Good, that's the whole purpose.

Well, they're not meant to get your attention as much as for those who have taken to the sky.

While mostly red, these balls on power lines can be white, orange, or yellow.

According to Snopes, the official name for these circles are visibility or marker balls.

They are installed on power lines so that pilots flying airplanes and helicopters can stay safe and avoid crashes.

Fun fact. Each one of them weighs about 17 pounds.

Now you know. Stay curious.

