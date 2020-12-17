I can't believe it either. Time Magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according to the New York Times, "citing the weight of the pandemic and racial injustice that will be shouldered by the history-making Democratic ticket."

Funny I always thought "Person of the Year" would be an award given for something you accomplished that year as opposed to what Time Magazine thinks you're going to accomplish now that they're elected. The duo beat out President Trump, who actually has accomplished things this past year whether you agree with him or not, also the racial justice movement, and Dr. Anthony Fauci and the health care workers, which makes it seem as though Fauci is fronting a bar band.

Time's decision was revealed by New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen, who made the announcement at the end of their hour long NBC special.

Staying with New Jersey though, if you were going to pick a New Jersey "Person Of The Year," who would you choose? I posed the question and the first response I received was Governor Murphy, who in a recent Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll received a 60% approval rating. Although you'd never know it from the calls I receive.

BTW, thanks for all the personal nominations, you're too kind!

Here's some of other candidates for New Jersey "Person of the Year" that you came up with.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.