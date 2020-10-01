Who won the dog-eat-dog debate? This dog gives his opinion

It’s been called a train wreck. Chaos. A dumpster fire. Watergate reporter Bob Woodward called it a constitutional crisis. It seems right to say there was no winner from that Tuesday night debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden because there really was no debate. Only yelling, insults, crosstalk and embarrassment.

Yet several polls have come out since showing Biden the winner. A CBS news poll of American voters called it 47% Biden 40% Trump. A CNN poll 60% Biden 28% Trump. Data For Progress had it 51% Biden 39% Trump.

Could this be true?

Since this was such a dog-eat-dog debate with Trump the pit bull and Biden the, I don’t know, geriatric scrawny Weimaraner but with a nasty streak, I thought let’s see who my own dog would pick as the debate’s winner. No high science, but here’s what happened.

Is Gary Johnson still available? Ralph Nader?

Bueller? Bueller?

Anybody?

