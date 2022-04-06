Who has Gov. Murphy help or hurt the most in NJ?

Who has Gov. Murphy help or hurt the most in NJ?

AP

What do you think of the job Phil Murphy is doing as governor?

After winning reelection five months ago, a clear majority of New Jersey residents now give him a thumbs up, according to a just-released survey.

Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Poll, said the latest numbers indicate Phil Murphy has a 55% approval and 35% disapproval rating after his approval dipped to 50% during the re-election campaign.

In 2020, when the pandemic started to spread, the governor’s approval rating topped 70%.

There is still a significant segment of the public questioning what the governor has been able to accomplish.

“For example, just 30% said he had major accomplishments to point to, 42% say he’s had minor accomplishments, but about 1 in 4 say he has real accomplishments so far,” Murray said.

AP
loading...

Murray said as a point of comparison, “if we go back eight years ago to Gov. Christie, when he started his second term only 10% said he had no accomplishments at that point.”

The poll finds Murphy gets positive ratings from 86% of Democrats, 51% of independents, and 17% of Republicans,

New Jersey’s biggest issue

Property taxpayers are the least enthused by Murphy, with 13% saying his policies have helped while 46% say his policies have hurt them.

Murray said when respondents were asked about how the governor’s agenda has impacted the middle class, 27% say they've been helped while 38% say Murphy has hurt them.

Respondents also give Murphy low marks when it comes to helping the business community.

Many businesses are struggling

The poll finds 29% of residents think businesses have been helped by the governor, while 38% say he has had a negative impact on businesses.

He said the main group that people feel has been helped by the Murphy administration is lower wage earners, with 37% saying that he has helped the poor.

AP
loading...

The poll also finds 26% of respondents think Murphy’s policies have helped wealthy residents while 21% believe they have hurt them, and 20% say the governor has helped transit riders, while 17% believe they’ve been hurt.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from March 31 to April 4, with 802 New Jersey adults. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked

A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23

The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here.
Filed Under: A new poll finds NJ governor Phil Murphy's job rating is rising
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top