Whitney Houston among Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame nominees

The Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame has announced it's 2020 nominees and among them is Jersey's own Whitney Houston!

The legendary singer and actress from Newark New Jersey who began singing in church as a child, according to Wikipedia, "has been cited as the most awarded female artist of all time by Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time with 200 million records sold worldwide. Houston released seven studio albums and two soundtrack albums, all of which have been certified diamond, multi-platinum, platinum, or gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her crossover appeal on the popular music charts—as well as her prominence on MTV, starting with her video for "How Will I Know"—influenced several African-American women artists who followed in her footsteps."

Houston's first two studio albums, Whitney Houston (1985) and Whitney (1987), both reached number one on the Billboard 200 in the United States, and to-date are the biggest-selling first two albums released of any artist in history. To this day, she is the only artist to have seven consecutive number-one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, from "Saving All My Love for You" in 1985 to "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" in 1988.

As for acting, Whitney made her screen debut in the 1992 "The Body Guard" the soundtrack which she recorded 6 songs received the Grammy award for Record of the year and Sound track of the year. Houston's remake of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" is the best selling single by a woman in music history. She also appeared in "The Preacher's Wife" and "Waiting To Exhale."

Houston was found dead on Feb 12, 2012 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The coroner's report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors. News of her death coincided with the 2012 Grammy Awards and was featured prominently in international media.

Houston joins other nominees The Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benaetar, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers,Judas Priest, Kraft Werk, MC5, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Kahn, Todd Rungren, Sound Garden, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy.

