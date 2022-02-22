Where to get a COVID booster shot in NJ, including at Walmart

Still, looking to get the COVID-19 booster shot in New Jersey?

Boost NJ 2 Week begins Wednesday, Feb. 23 and runs through Tuesday, March 1.

The first campaign began on Dec. 15, marking the first anniversary of the first vaccine being administered to healthcare workers in the state. On that day, vaccination partners across New Jersey vaccinated nearly 45,000 people.

Based on Walmart's success in vaccinating around 7,500 people during the first Boost NJ event, Walmart once again approached the Department of Health with the suggestion of a second Boost NJ initiative.

So far, 177 vaccination locations, including 42 Walmart locations in 17 counties will take part in Boost NJ 2 week.

Pediatric Pfizer and adult Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at three Walmarts in Atlantic County, one in Burlington, two in Camden, one in Cape May, two in Cumberland, three in Gloucester, two in Hudson, two in Hunterdon, two in Mercer, 7 in Middlesex, one in Monmouth, 5 in Morris, 5 in Ocean, one in Somerset, two in Sussex, one in Union and two in Warren County.

Currently, 77% of eligible New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated and 51% have received their booster shot.

"We are grateful to the dedication of hundreds of New Jersey's vaccination sites who've been partners with us for more than a year, including hospitals, pharmacies, FQHCs, primary care practices, pediatricians, urgent care, county, and local health departments," said Persichilli.

You can also find a list of specific sites participating at covid19.nj.gov/boostnj.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

