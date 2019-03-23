What’s the weirdest breakfast cereal you’ve seen in NJ
Obviously, breakfast is big business in New Jersey.
No too long ago, I was reading that millennials weren't that into the "traditional" breakfast...and there was a fear that this might mean the end of the traditional cereal aisle.
I'm thinking that "forecast" might (still) be a bit...premature.
A quick walk down the cereal aisle in any Jersey grocery store proves that the variety is practically...
...endless...
...and even...creative.
Seasonal cereal..."spring edition"...currently sweetens Jersey morning palates.
But hurry...who can be sure how long you'll be "lucky," now that St. Patrick's Day has passed.
I LOVE chocolate...but, this one may be pushing it a bit:
Marshmallows...in chocolate milk? That's sweetness overkill in my opinion.
Then there's this breakfast cereal offering:
I see it, but I don't want to taste it.
My guess would be that "chicken and waffles" flavored cereal is very "limited edition."
What say you?
What's the weirdest cereal you've seen in your grocery aisle, New Jersey?