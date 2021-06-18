The answer to the question of what to do for dad on Father's Day is simple, yet complex.

Some dads just want to go golfing or fishing or do their own thing and have a break from their daily responsibilities, and that's fine. When I was raising kids, all I wanted was a day of peace and tranquility with no fires to put out.

Some dads want to be surrounded by their families, like my father. He passed away two years ago this week. He was a family man through and through. Every Sunday he would insist that mom pile the four of us in the car and we'd go visit family. There was a circuit of aunts, uncles, grandparents, godparents, etc. that we would drop in on.

EVERY Sunday a different one.

We all thought that's what everybody did. We didn't realize how different we were until we grew up and shared stories with other people. I pray every day that I can measure up to be the dad and the man that he was, and I'm so grateful that we have him as an example. Yes, we know how lucky we were.

Now that some of my kids have moved out of state, I know I'll get a call and some kind of gift in the mail. It's just knowing that they are doing well and they're happy that is the gift that keeps on giving to me. I am truly blessed. So, even if your dad isn't the mushy type like me who wants to hear from you as much as possible, remembering him with a small token is just fine.

If you haven't already ordered him something or picked up something cool at the store, you can still get him something he's guaranteed to love. You may have heard me talking about Omaha Steaks before, and especially in the last few weeks. Well, don't fret. Even though "the day" is almost here and ordering might be too late, you've still got some options.

If your dad loves to grill like me, you can pick up a gift for dad at several Omaha Steaks locations nearby. They're in Livingston, Mount Laurel and Ridgewood, NJ. Plus, two locations in PA, both in Springfield and Willow Grove. See the full list of their locations here.

He has enough ties, little knickknacks about his favorite hobby and buying him something for golf or fishing can be risky because sometimes only we know what we like. But a box of stuff you can throw on the grill? Sounds perfect to me.

There's enough there that he's sure to love and if he's like me he'll love sharing it with his family. Happy Father's Day to all the dads in your life.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.