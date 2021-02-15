What?! Fully vaccinated people in Oregon getting COVID-19 (Opinion)

It seems like the hardest thing to get in New Jersey is an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or maybe that's just me. Either way, more and more people in the Garden State who were once against getting the vaccine are coming around and trying to get in line. While you're waiting in that line, think about this, there are four people in Oregon who may have gotten COVID-19 two weeks after getting their second dose of the vaccine.

According to an article on Fox News, which quotes a news release from the Oregon Health Authority, their "illnesses range from asymptomatic to mild."

The article goes on to say, "'Such cases are not unexpected,' the news release said. 'Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID-19, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness.'"

We keep learning more and more about these vaccines. It's possible that we may need to get one every year. If you've gotten the vaccine, how did you feel afterward? My wife, after getting her second shot was wiped out and ended up with a 101 degree fever. I was under the impression that you'd only have to get the vaccine once, but now it's possible we may have to get it every year.

In a survey taken in October by the Department of Health, only 66% of the doctors and 47% of the nurses said they would "definitely or probably" take the vaccine, according to State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. Now more people in New Jersey want the vaccine. Here's hoping if you do get it, that you only have to get it once and that it works. So far, there are no guarantees for either.

