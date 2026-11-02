There’s no doubt the mall isn’t nearly as popular as it once was.

Online shopping and the pandemic did their best to officially kill it. But the mall survived. Barely, but it survived.

If you go midday on the weekend, you’re going to find yourself with crowds and long lines at stores. That’s still unavoidable.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media

My hack has been going on weekdays after dinner. Most stores are open until 9 p.m., and the place is like a ghost town. Very few people in stores, food courts mostly closed, and an entire paradise of stores to yourself. It’s the best.

Plus, with the lack of customers, employees will be far more available to help you if you need it.

Forget all the commotion and hassle of dealing with crowds and congestion.

Online shopping certainly has a place in this world, but being able to see and touch something you may want to buy is unbeatable. Especially when it comes to clothes. You don’t know how well something truly fits, or if it’s even your size at all, until you’ve tried it on. In-person shopping is king for that.

Even more-so though is the ability to browse even if you don’t have a particular item in mind. I’ve found plenty of shirts, pants, and hats that I didn’t plan on buying when I walked in, but tried them on and liked them enough to buy.

With holiday shopping coming up, if you stay away from the mall because of crowds and lines, take my advice. Any weekday, go about two hours before closing, and it’ll be like your own personal mall.

LOOK! A Now Forgotten Final tour of NJ's Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment began. Here's what it looked like on that day in 2023, the final Christmas season the enclosed mall would ever see. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These are NJ’s 13 favorite malls for holiday shopping 2024 Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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