Wayne, NJ twin brothers charged in sexual harassment of neighbor

WAYNE — A woman's call to police about being sexually harassed by a neighbor led to the arrest of twin brothers.

Even after the arrest, one of them continued to harass the woman after being released from custody, police said.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, called police on Aug. 29 and said she was approached by a man on a bicycle as she walked with her young child.

She said the cyclist threatened to force himself on her sexually, according to police Capt. Dan Daly. The woman told police it was not the first time that she had been threatened by Ryan Kayal and his twin brother Daniel Kayal.

Daly said officers found Ryan riding a bike but was “evasive and uncooperative” and tried to walk away while ignoring their orders to stop.

After Ryan was eventually arrested and placed in the back of a police vehicle, Daniel Kayal came out of their house and tried to open the door of the vehicle in order to free his brother, according to Daly.

Another incident after arrest

The brothers were charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Daniel was also charged with obstruction of the administration of law. Both were released until their next court date.

The worried woman called police again Wednesday and said Daniel had pulled his car into her driveway, whistled at her and drove off, according to Daly.

Because of an "ongoing pattern of harassment" against the woman and her family, Daniel was further charged with harassment and stalking and was taken to the Passaic County Jail.

Daly said that detectives learned of other recent incidents of harassment by the brothers and asked anyone who had not reported an incident to contact the department at 973-633-3541.

