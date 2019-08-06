Wawa ordered to shell out $1.4M in overtime to 300 workers

TRENTON — Wawa must pay $1.4 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed the convenience store chain short-changed more than 300 workers out of overtime and wages, a federal judge in Trenton ordered last week.

At least three New Jersey residents, Anthony Gervasio, Michael Dinse and Christopher Carmany, were part of the federal class action lawsuit filed in 2017, according to the court paperwork.

The complaint stated that the workers were "mislabeled" as managers when their duties reflected those of an hourly employee and, therefore, were entitled to unpaid overtime wages.

In December 2015, Wawa reclassified assistant general managers as eligible for overtime, but the lawsuit sought backpay for employees at many of the chain's more than 700 convenience stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Florida.

Gervasio, Dinse, and Carmany all claimed to have worked between 50 and 55 hours a week, during weeks when they worked five or more shifts, but did not receive pay beyond a 40-hour workweek, according to the lawsuit.

As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, each worker will receive on average of $86.74 for each week worked, while a few workers who brought the case will receive an additional $5,000 each.

Wawa denied any wrongdoing in court filings.

