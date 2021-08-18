Wawa convenience stores continue to expand in New Jersey with two new locations in Middlesex County opening this week, one in Edison and one in North Brunswick.

According to the company, the grand opening celebrations will be focused on “supporting our communities with grants announced by The Wawa Foundation along with check presentations tostate and local charities, signature Hoagies for Heroes contest and recognition of local first responders including contributions to their local charities of choice and ribbon-cutting ceremonies with store associates and customers.”

The location in Edison, on Rte. 1, is a new building while the North Brunswick store, on Rte. 27, is a rebuild of an existing store which included the addition of gas pumps.

In a statement, Chris Gheysens, CEO of Wawa, said, “As new stores open throughout the year, we will continue to bring not just a new Wawa to the community but a commitment to safety and growth. We look forward to meeting all our new friends and neighbors in the Middlesex County community!”

Wawa has over 260 stores in New Jersey. The two new ones will feature “new innovations in convenience, including mobile ordering, curbside pickup and delivery options. In addition, this store will feature the latest in Wawa’s fresh, quality and convenient food options, including its new dinner menu offerings, such as the new burger, which launched across all 900+ stores chainwide in February.”

The grand openings, both of which are scheduled for Thu., Aug. 19, will feature giveaways, a ribbon cutting and donations to local charities.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.