Watch hero Winslow Township cop save woman from burning apartment

A Winslow Township police officer is being hailed as a hero after pulling an elderly woman out of her smoke filled apartment. According to the police department, Officer Jarel Ferren was patrolling the Edgewater apartment complex in Sicklerville when he noticed flames coming out of a rear sliding glass door in one of the apartments.

As posted on the police department’s Facebook page, Officer Ferren entered the burning apartment through the front door. Once inside the smoke filled apartment, he heard cries for help. Officer Ferren pushed through the smoke towards the cries and located and elderly woman laying on the floor. She was carried out to safety where he began first aid until Winslow Township EMS arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns by Winslow Township Emergency Medical Services.

Officer Ferren described the scene to ABC 6 Action News in Philadelphia, "There was heavy black smoke coming out of the door. And as I was going up it sounded like an elderly woman quietly saying, 'Help,'" and adding, “Luckily, she wasn't too far in where I could still reach her. Thank God. We were able to get her out. And as of right now it sounds like she's doing OK.”

Other responding officers evacuated all the residents in the same apartment building. The Winslow Township Fire Department quickly responded and extinguished the fire, keeping it contained to only one apartment. The victim's dog and parrot were also rescued without incident. The residents were returned to their apartments in a timely manner.

The fire is under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshall

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.