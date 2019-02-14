Wait … ‘Phil Murphy Who?’

Things aren't looking great for Phil Murphy's approval rating.

Well, actually, technically, that's not true. According to the latest Monmouth University Poll, his approval is at 43 percent -- practically identical to the rate a year ago.

It's Murphy's disapproval rating that's looking horrible -- at 40 percent, up from 28 percent a year ago.

But, Jim Gearhart wonders in the latest installment of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play Jersey ... what about the remaining 17 percent?

Jim asks, does that leave everyone else saying: "Who's Murphy? I've never heard of Murphy? Who's he?"

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

