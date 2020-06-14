Video shows police save driver from burning car in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The city police department released video of a dramatic rescue early Saturday, when an unconscious driver was pulled from a burning vehicle.

Officers, fishermen and an EMT helped get the 29-year-old man, an Atlantic City resident, safely out of a car that caught fire following a two vehicle crash, according to police.

Before 4 a.m., officers arrived at Route 30 eastbound, near milepost 55.6, where a Hyundai Elantra was partially in flames.

A pair of fishermen did manage to cut the driver’s seatbelt before officers arrived but had been unable to pull the unidentified man from the burning car, police said.

Police said the Elantra had been driving east on Route 30, when it left the roadway and went down an embankment, sending it airborne for about 50 feet before the car crash landed head-on into some concrete pillars and a utility pole.

The car then was struck by an on-coming vehicle, driven by a 65-year-old man from Atlantic City, according to police, who said the impact led to the Elantra catching fire.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to the city campus of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. There was no update on either man's condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as police said anyone with information can contact Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5744. Information also can be sent via text, starting with "ACPD," to tip411 (847411).

