Vegetarians will want to cancel this post (Opinion)

Meat is delicious. Vegetables are better when they accompany meat. There I said it. And apparently I'm in the majority. At least if you look at the results of a survey among British men where two-thirds said they'd rather die ten years early than give up meat!! Agreed.

As part of my pushback on vegetarians who are so desperate to get people to stop eating meat some are saying that the future of humanity is uncertain because of our obsession with red meat. Good grief. Once you cut through the meat-hater propaganda you're left with the reality that meat is delicious and red meat is the best.

Here's my quick recipe for a pot roast, one of the best comfort food meals that anyone can prepare and look like a great chef.

Spadea's Pot Roast Recipe

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Spadea's Sunday Gravy