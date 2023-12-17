If you're like most people when you think of Lake Placid, the first thing that comes to mind is the Winter Olympics? Well this little town in Upstate New York has now earned the title of America's third most 'Christmassy' town!

Snow-covered mountains, blinking lights, and awesome decorations line the streets and make Lake Placid a winter paradise during the holiday season. It's like something that you would read in a Christmas-time storybook.

Lake Placid is not your average town, it's got something for everyone. You can hit the slopes on the same mountains where Olympic athletes have competed. You can ski, skate, and even ride a bobsled, showing off your winter sports skills like a champ.

Lake Placid goes all out with its Holiday Village Stroll. There are carolers singing their hearts out, horse-drawn carriage rides, and markets full of Christmas goodies. It's a winter wonderland extravaganza.

It's no surprise that North Pole, Alaska takes the top spot for being the Christmassy-est town in the whole country. But coming in third place is a huge accomplishment for Lake Placid with its cozy small-town charm and enough holiday cheer to make the jolly fellow jealous.

Speaking of Lake Placid, did you know they have put in a bid to host some of the sports in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games? The games are going to be held in Italy but Italy doesn't have everything they need for all of the games. Lake Placid raised their hand and said they would be happy to host some of the games that Italy can't! USA USA!

