ROXBURY — "It'll bother me until the day I retire if we don't solve this."

A detective at the time in the local police department, Adam Delguercio was part of the first crew to respond to the murder of a community man 10 years ago that remains a mystery to this day.

To mark the solemn anniversary of the tragic incident, officials are once again calling on the public's help with the ongoing investigation.

Chafic "Steve" Ezzeddine, who owned and operated the Kenvil Diner in Roxbury with his family for decades, was found dead inside the eatery on May 28, 2011. His death was ruled a homicide, and the cause was multiple stab wounds.

The diner closed that day for business at 2 p.m. Ezzeddine's body was discovered in the kitchen of the diner by his wife at 6:35 p.m. He was last seen alive between approximately 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.

"I have 22 years as a police officer, and this is by far the most difficult case that I've worked," said Delguercio, who's presently a Detective/Sergeant with the force. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about the Kenvil Diner homicide, what more I could do to get some closure for the family and close this case."

A website developed by the Ezzeddine family includes the offer of a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"On May 28, 2011, we said goodbye to a man. Not a wealthy man, not a famous man, not a leader of other men. He was a simple man, a man of few words. Love. Provide. Will of iron, bones of steel. Stronger men have not lived. In his story – our story – he was a hero. Ripped from us tragically, as heroes go," reads a website entry by his surviving wife and three sons.

Ezzeddine was 70 years old at the time of his death.

Over the years, investigators have pursued leads in New Jersey and beyond.

"We've turned over every rock we could so far," Delguercio said. "The hope is someone out there knows something about what occurred, and even the smallest bit of information can really go so far and blow the case wide open."

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Roxbury Police Department at 973-448-2100, or Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (267-2255). Individuals reporting any information may remain anonymous.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.