Unpopular New Jersey opinions: How many do you agree with? (Opinion)

There’s truly never a dull moment on the New Jersey subreddit, it’s a consistent source of entertainment.

Over the weekend one user posed the question “What is your unpopular opinion about New Jersey?” and the responders did hold back.

(Note: for the truly spicy takes you should sort the comments in the thread by ‘controversial’ as opposed to ‘best’ or ‘top’.)

Are these opinions as unpopular as the Redditors believe? You decide.

“Most of the pizza sucks.”

“MOST?” “SUCKS?” This is the hottest take of all!

Is this person only going to weird chains? Only eating pineapple covered pizza slices? What happened to this person to make them think this way?

“Pork roll sucks and it’s why your cholesterol is so high.”

Ouch… but also.. fair point?

While I’ll continue to enjoy a good ol’ pork roll, egg, and cheese, I’m definitely going to be thinking about this comment for a while.

“I moved here three months ago and so far the bagels aren’t that great.”

NOW it’s personal. This Reddit user says they’re from Montreal where they’re “passionate about their bagels.” How could they possibly be more passionate than the Garden State? What could they possibly do to be better than our bagels?

My favorite comment in response to this take is a classic Jersey “Hey f*** you.” Take that for passionate.

“Having someone fill up the gas for me is stupid.”

This is the poll I’m most excited to see the results of because it seems like people feel differently about this based on the day.

“Our gun laws are f***ing stupid.”

I don’t necessarily agree with U/TheFuzziestDumpling, but I’ll admit I’ve never felt inclined to own a firearm. Is it as bad as he or she says?

“There’s way too much Italian food. Would love more diversity.”

I whole heartedly disagree on this one, I think NJ has great diversity when it comes to different food options. From Indian, to Polish, to Mexican, there’s always something tasty waiting for you in the Garden State.

And finally, “the high taxes are worth it.”

I’m just going to let the poll speak for itself.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

