Uncle Floyd to screen episodes of his show on Zoom

If you grew up with Uncle Floyd and Ooogie, there is good news. Uncle Floyd is screening episodes of his old show with commentary!

According to NJArts.net, Uncle Floyd Vivino will show the old episodes and clips, take questions, and phone calls in a live Zoom event. Tickets are $10. Episodes will be screened every Thursday at 8 p.m. starting June 1. According to UncleFloyd.net, two vintage episodes will be shown every Thursday with Uncle Floyd taking questions after.

Uncle Floyd, “whose trademarks are a plaid jacket, a bow tie and offbeat humor,” as the New York Times put it, hosted the The Uncle Floyd Show from 1974 until 1998. The show featured comedy sketches and a cast of characters that included a puppet named “Oogie." The show combined slapstick, satire, and puppets and was aimed at both children and adults alike. The guests he had on over the years are a pretty impressive group, with acts like Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, and the Smithereens having made appearances. Some of the episodes haven’t been seen in 40 years.

You have to register (and pay) to watch the old episodes; you can do that here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.