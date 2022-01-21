2 charged with breaking into NJ post office mailboxes with sticky glue

Two men who committed a late-night raid of people's mailboxes at a post office in Ocean Township have been arrested and charged for their trespasses, police said.

Police arrived to the Oakhurst Post Office around 10:15 pm on Jan. 9 on a report of someone breaking into the mailboxes. Police said they saw two people leaving the back of the building.

Police said Kaseem Kid, 29, of Lyndhurst, had mail in his pockets while mail was found near the car belonging to Ricky Javier, 23, of Hackensack.

While it was raining that night, police said that much of the mail they found had a "sticky glue like substance" on them, something officers also found on the slot where people would insert their mail to the post office.

It was at this point that Javier and Kid were placed in handcuffs and the vehicle they were riding in was seized pending a search warrant.

They were then processed at police headquarters.

Kid is charged with burglary, theft, possession of burglar tools, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence.

Javier is charged with burglary, theft, possession of burglar tools, and receiving stolen property.

He was brought to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, pending an initial court appearance.

Ocean Township Police said that if you're missing mail or bills you sent out didn't arrive where they were supposed to, you can contact Detective Michael Legg at 732-531-1428.

When Ocean and Monmouth County Police saved the day

First Responders Appreciation