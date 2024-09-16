Trump assassination attempt: What the shooter left behind — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Canva Canva loading...

When someone decides to move out of the Garden State, it's not just a hit to New Jersey's ego — it contributes to a big pool of money that the state may never see again.

According to a new analysis of IRS data by the Tax Foundation, New Jersey posted the fourth-highest loss of adjusted gross income from 2021 to 2022.

Over a year's time, the Garden State lost more than 20,000 tax filers, the analysis shows. Taking into account folks who moved in and out of New Jersey, the report finds New Jersey lost $5.27 billion in adjusted gross income during the 12-month period.

(Sayreville Office of Emergency Management via Facebook/dvidshub.net) (Sayreville Office of Emergency Management via Facebook/dvidshub.net) loading...

MIDDLETOWN — Fighter jets screamed through New Jersey's sky for a special ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Monmouth County.

On Saturday morning, fighter jets were seen flying around Central Jersey by New Jersey 101.5 listeners and people on social media.

The planes made several passes and some wondered if they should be concerned by the military presence.

Donald Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) loading...

The FBI said Sunday it was investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another such attempt.

The former president was safe and unharmed after the U.S. Secret Service opened fire at a man pointing an AK-style rifle into the club as Trump was on the course, three law enforcement officials said. The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Dulce Alavez Dulce Alavez loading...

On Sep. 16, 2019, then 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez vanished while playing with her brother at a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey, while her mother and young aunt were in their car nearby.

Despite the efforts and theories of many, her disappearance remains a mystery.

Authorities believe she was abducted from the playground area of the park, though not much has been ascertained beyond that.

Sean Higgins detention hearing 9/13/24 Sean Higgins detention hearing 9/13/24 (NJ Courts) loading...

The driver charged with killing professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will remain behind bars pending his trial, a Superior Court judge ruled Friday.

During a detention hearing Friday morning, Salem County First Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Flynn revealed new details in the case, including that Higgins blew an .087 the night of the crash. Flynn said that several factors contributed to his drinking the night of the crash

Take advantage of this Jersey favorite before it’s gone Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.