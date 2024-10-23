NJ congresswoman: Trump unfit after praising Hitler, disparaging soldier

🔴 New reporting reveals Trump admiration for Nazi dictator

Just weeks before Election Day, a North Jersey congresswoman is calling former President Donald Trump unfit to return to power after reports that he praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and disparaged a murdered soldier.

“Donald Trump’s dark and profoundly un-American vision for our country is antithetical to everything I learned at the U.S. Naval Academy and during nearly 10 years of service in the Navy," U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District, said Wednesday after The New York Times cited former Trump chief of staff John Kelly saying that Trump “certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure.”

To The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg, Kelly recounted that Trump wanted generals like those who served Hitler. Trump also told Kelly that he believed Hitler “did some good things," The Times reported.

“I never fathomed that a president of the United States would praise the likes of Hilter and his perceived military power, much less brutal dictators like Xi and Putin," Sherrill, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and member of the House Armed Services Committee who is considered a possible Democratic candidate for governor of New Jersey, said in response.

Sherrill also referenced recent Trump comments that he would use the military against political opponents, who he dubbed “the enemy from within.”

"I never fathomed that a president would aspire to unleash the U.S. military against political opponents and fellow American citizens – or violently attempt to stay in power despite the outcome of a democratic election," Sherrill said.

'Doesn't cost 60,000 to bury a f***ing Mexican!'

The Atlantic article also reported that Trump balked after promising to pay the funeral costs of Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Army private who was murdered by a fellow soldier and his girlfriend in 2020 at Fort Hood, in Texas.

“It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican!” a source said that Trump told chief of staff Mark Meadows. “Don’t pay it!”

Donald Trump, John Kelly President Donald Trump with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in 2018. (AP Photo file) loading...

Trump campaign, soldier's family deny

The Trump campaign, Meadows, Guillén's sister and the family attorney disputed the story but didn't specifically deny the points in The Atlantic, which included the denials in its story but stood by its reporting.

Sherrill said "these reports are a stark reminder of the stakes of this election, that Donald Trump is wholly unfit to be Commander in Chief, and belongs nowhere near the Oval Office ever again.”

“We know that Trump doesn’t understand the gravity of the oath of office or service to anything but himself — it’s why he dodged military service in Vietnam, it’s why he’s attacked war heroes like Senator John McCain, it’s why he’s repeatedly called fallen soldiers ‘suckers and losers,’ and it’s why he’s insulted Gold Star families," she said.

Other military leaders have sounded the alarm about Trump

Bob Woodward's new book "War" reports that Mark Milley, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump, calls Trump “fascist to the core” and “the most dangerous person to this country.”

Jim Mattis, who Trump appointed as the defense secretary, agreed with that ominous outlook.

"Former generals who have worked for Trump say that the sole military virtue he prizes is obedience," The Atlantic's Goldberg writes in his article.

"Retired General Barry McCaffrey, a decorated Vietnam veteran, told me that Trump does not comprehend such traditional military virtues as honor and self-sacrifice. 'The military is a foreign country to him. He doesn’t understand the customs or codes,' McCaffrey said. 'It doesn’t penetrate. It starts with the fact that he thinks it’s foolish to do anything that doesn’t directly benefit himself.'

