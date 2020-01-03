Truck kept going after killing cyclist in Edison, cops say

EDISON — Police have found the driver of a tractor trailer that didn't stop after hitting a 44-year-old Metuchen man riding a an electric bicycle along Route 27.

The tractor trailer with a red cab struck Oscar Zanoni about 10:45 a.m. Friday near the Lukoil station at Vineyard Road.

Police were initially looking for the truck driver but he was later found and was cooperating with investigators, prosecutors said late Friday afternoon.

"Given the size of tractor trailers, it is possible this driver may be unaware that a pedestrian was struck,” police Lt. Robert Dudash said earlier.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 732-248-7400.

