Truck fire, flipped-over camper cause Turnpike delays

New Jersey Turnpike travelers had two big delays to deal with on Saturday morning.

A flipped-over camper in the northbound outer lanes north of exit 7 blocked two lanes and caused rubbernecking delays in the inner lanes just before 11 a.m. One of the lanes was reopened just before noon, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic.

The clean up and investigation of a tractor trailer fire that happened around 2 a.m. on the southbound outer lanes just north of exit 8A blocked the right lane and created a multi-mile backup in both the car and truck lanes.

State Police did not have details about either incident available.

