Troopers jump into action, revive man on Jersey Shore boat trip

BRIGANTINE — Members of the State Police responding to an unresponsive man on a sight-seeing vessel didn't even need their own boat to fully stop to help revive the man.

The troopers from the Atlantic City Marine Services Station were dispatched about a half mile away from Brigantine City on Tuesday afternoon. With the rough seas, the boats could not stop, so the troopers made the short jump from one craft to the next. Once on board they found the man being treated by an off-duty nurse.

With the nurse's help, the troopers provided CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to help the man regain a pulse and start to breathe.

"The troops acted swiftly to get on the vessel and get to the victim," the State Police said in a statement. "Their outstanding life-saving and courageous efforts undoubtedly helped save the victim's life."

After the work was done at sea the man was taken to Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center for further care.

