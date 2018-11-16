Trooper hit by a car at scene of NJ Turnpike crash

WESTAMPTON — A state trooper was hit by a car Friday afternoon while he was investigating a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The trooper was outside his car in the shoulder along the southbound lanes near Exit 6 when he was struck around 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

The trooper, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken by helicopter to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was treated for a leg injury.

Peele said the driver who struck the officer remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions for the medical helicopter to land. The southbound right lane remained closed at 4 p.m. for an investigation, creating a multi-mile delay.

Trooper Sean Cullen was struck and killed in March 2016 as he walked along Route 295 in Deptford to respond to a car fire.

