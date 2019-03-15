Trenton cops kill man who turned out to have BB gun, officials say

TRENTON — The state Attorney General's office is investigating a police shooting on Thursday night involving a gunman who turned out to be armed with a BB gun.

Trenton police were alerted by two separate calls about 10:45 p.m. about a man standing in the doorway of an apartment on the 600 block of North Olden Avenue holding a gun and threatening to hurt himself, according to the Attorney General's office.

Two of the responding officers fired their weapons at Jason Williams, 42, who was taken to Helene Fuld Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to the Attorney General's office.

The Attorney General's Office did not disclose what prompted the officers to fire on Williams. The gun held by Williams was later determined to be a BB gun.

State law requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with on-duty law enforcement .

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5