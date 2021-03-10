Trendy pop-up retail shop coming to Pier Village in Long Branch

Pier Village is gearing up to have an amazing summer season in 2021. There's a pop-up store coming to town that's got the Jersey Shore buzzing.

A new pop-up retail store, Makers + Shakers, is opening on the Pier Village Boardwalk this summer. It's a retail experience from the makers of the popular AP Bazaar series at Convention Hall in Asbury Park.

You'll find a vast and rotating selection of handcrafted, lifestyle, and vintage goods from the area’s best designers, makers, artisans, and collectors.

Makers + Shakers will be set up right on the oceanfront next to Wave Resort and across from the Carousel in the heart of Pier Village.

Jenny Vickers, founder of Asbury Park Bazaar, said in a statement:

Makers + Shakers will feature all the things you’ve come to know and love about the AP Bazaar: a curated retail experience featuring established and emerging creatives, small businesses, and entrepreneurs, and will offer visitors the very best in handcrafted and collected: from beautiful homewares, clothing and handcrafted jewelry, to stunning lifestyle products, art, photography and vintage goods. We will also be featuring stunning designer displays to take photos in front of and create memories to share when you visit!

Makers + Shakers will open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend, Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Makers + Shakers is now seeking vendor applications for the following retail categories: art, photography, illustration, bath and body, clothing, accessories, crafts, jewelry, pre-packaged food and beverage, and vintage. Designers, stylists, and event rental services that feature installations or service-based businesses may also apply. Any vendor interested in setting up shop and joining the Maker + Shaker community at Pier Village can fill out this application to get started.

Many pop-up vendor events have been canceled this year, so this is an incredible opportunity for local businesses and entrepreneurs to be located in a prime oceanfront retail destination on the Jersey Shore.

