Top 5 TV theme songs that will get stuck in your head

There are some really catchy tunes out there, the kind that you hear and then hum in your head all day long.

Some bring back memories of childhood favorite shows and events.

I thought we should put this to the audience's test and find out which show theme songs are your favorites.

For me, I'm a huge "Cheers" fan. Great show, great cast, and relatable storylines. Simple problems are resolved in the span of an episode with likable characters.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Although I like "Seinfeld", it's a completely different type of show, although most people fall into a "Seinfeld" or "Cheers" camp.

I think that the shows are so different you can be BOTH.

Many of the theme songs fit the show but don't hold up on their own as songs so you rarely hear them flipping through radio stations.

One of the songs you will hear every once in a while is the theme song from "The Greatest American Hero".

Remember that song? "Believe it or Not".

If you want to get the songs stuck in your head, I'm happy to help.

Here's the Seinfeld soundtrack.

Rounding out the classics, let's have you choose the best, I'll play the winner as music when I return from breaks all week!

Cheers

Dukes of Hazzard

Friends

The Jeffersons

The Sopranos

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.