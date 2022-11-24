Too good to be true? USPS says New Jersey will get packages faster this year

Tis the holiday season, which means that mail carriers are about to begin their busiest time of year.

One of the most frustrating realizations is that a package gets lost in the mail or arrives after New Year's Day.

It completely defeats the purpose of sending someone a gift but it happens.

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing

However, it looks like there will be a little extra help this year thanks to added manpower and new technology, according to News12.com.

First, USPS announced that they are in a massive hiring spree. They are looking to fill 20,000 positions across the country with 500 immediate available openings in New Jersey.

Packages are expected to arrive faster thanks to the extra manpower.

If you are looking for a job or are just in need of some extra cash, CLICK HERE to apply or to find a USPS job fair near you.

Amazon package containing a GPS tracker on the porch of a Jersey City home

But now onto that new technology that will either leave you excited or wary.

According to News12.com, the United States Postal Service has launched new machines that will sort through packages faster than ever before.

Each package will have a label, then it is put on a massive conveyer belt, the machine scans the label and then distributes it where it needs to go.

Will this make it easier to track any lost packages?

Package Delivery

Will this actually speed up how fast our packages arrive?

Or is fully relying on a machine going to blow up in our faces?

I am more confident than not because 250 of these machines are expected to be installed with the USPS by the holiday season.

Why would they implement a massive amount of these machines if they aren't reliable?

I guess we will just have to see how this holiday season goes!

