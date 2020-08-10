Tony Hawk Foundation funds skate park in Jersey City

The Tony Hawk Foundation, through its Skatepark Project, opened the first skatepark in Jersey City; the installation at Berry Lane Park, at nearly 12,000 square feet, is the largest in Jersey City, and the first poured-in-place concrete skatepark in Hudson County.

According to a press release from Jersey City and posted on Insider NJ, The Skatepark Project (Formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation) uses a selective process to choose locations nationwide to invest in building high quality, public skate parks for youth in low-income communities. What set Jersey City apart from other grant applicants is the administration’s commitment to reinvigorate the area and identifying the importance of expanding recreation in the neighborhood.

Berry Lane Park is built on a former toxic site and the skatepark represents the final phase of the project which also includes a pavilion, outdoor patio space, concession stand, public bathrooms and locker rooms.

The skatepark includes (and I’m going to have to count on skateboard enthusiasts understanding what these terms mean) a lay back bank, hipped quarter pipes, a roller, A-Frame ledge combo, split level A-Frame with gap, three-stair rail, bump to ledge, kicker gap, flat rail over gap, clam shell, quarter pipe extension, pump bump, and will feature a backyard bowl at a 6-foot maximum depth with a 3,600 square foot circumference

The Tony Hawk Foundation was founded in 2002 by the famed pro skateboarder to help underserved populations build skateparks. To-date, the foundation has awarded over $5.7-million to 588 public skatepark projects in all 50 States, and $100,000 to support the Skateistan program in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.