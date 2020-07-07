This Rumson mansion can be all yours for $18 million

Maybe because I know I’ll never own one, but I’ve been attracted to some of the amazing homes for sale in New Jersey. I’ve been lurking on Zillow all the time lately. Here is the latest find: a 10,000 square foot mansion in Rumson on the Navesink River and it is stunning. It’s also pricey, which is expected. That is some of the most prime real estate in the entire tri-state area!

According to Wikipedia, Rumson has the seventh highest per capita income in the state, $73,692. The towns that rank ahead of Rumson are: 1. Roxbury (Morris County), 2. Saddle River (Bergen County), 3. Far Hills (Somerset County), 4. Essex Fells (Essex County), 5. Alpine (Bergen County), 6. Millburn (Essex County)

It is listed for a cool $18 million. At 10,446 square feet, it averages out to about $1,723 per square foot. And that's not even including taxes! As of 2019, property taxes for this home were an astounding $124,173.

I’m going to describe it, but you have to look at the pictures below to get the full effect. Let’s start with the fact it has a 20,000 gallon aquarium built in; that’s a unique feature. It’s three stories and has all the amenities you would expect: six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two gourmet kitchens, a theater, a bar, and lots of wood, granite, and marble.

For more pictures and to contact the agent, check out the Zillow listing here. Maybe Mr. and Mrs. Bon Jovi will bring by a jello mold to welcome you to the neighborhood.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.