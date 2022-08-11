This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show.

They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.

Especially if you ask my son.

He and his friends sometimes meet up in Princeton to hang out. When they do they often hit up The Bent Spoon. It’s not just a great ice cream shop. It’s like a Willy Wonka experimental ice cream factory.

They have literally hundreds of different flavors that they rotate in two dozen at a time. 550 flavors according to Thrillist.

What’s that? You can’t even think of 550 different ice cream flavors?

That’s because you’re not thinking like a mad ice cream scientist who almost always strikes good.

Here, blueberry mascarpone has been a thing. Pumpkin with shiitake mushrooms has been a thing. How about beet basil ice cream? Maybe Cointreau cilantro ice cream?

As Thrillist says, “None of those things sound like they belong together. But they’re almost always fantastic — especially when paired with one of the Spoon’s legendary cookies.”

Yes, this was the place that made cicada ice cream a thing. Perhaps you read about it.

They even did a Thanksgiving stuffing ice cream last November and the combination of sage, celery and mushroom in ice cream mixed with chocolate-covered breadcrumbs was a hit.

The shop opened 18 years ago in 2004 and has become incredibly popular ever since. Bold takes pay off in this Ivy League town. It’s nice to see their hard work recognized nationally as being among the best in the nation.

