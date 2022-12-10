This is why people are moving from New Jersey more than any other state

Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves.

In fact, we have been named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving.

Universal Van Lines did a study to see exactly why so many people are opting to leave New Jersey and 85 percent are age 55 and over.

Let's talk about some reasons to stay. If you asked me what my top 5 reasons to stay in New Jersey were (other than having family here) here is what I would say...

First, is the education system. Our kids are getting a primo start in life because our schools are competitive on a national scale.

Superior health care is another reason to stay. Between New Jersey, NYC and Philly you are covered with the best of the best in medical care.

World-class sports and entertainment

Family-friendly towns with main streets

Food Quality

OK, so with all of this why are people fleeing our state? Apparently they agreed with me up top and they raised their families here to take advantage of all of that.

Now, they are getting ready to retire and they simply can't afford it.

The consensus is that they utilized the excellent school systems and enjoyed the close proximity to both NYC and Philly for entertainment.

However, now that their kids are grown and their older local relatives have passed away, there is “nothing keeping them here” anymore.

Of course if their children were growing up and settling down in New Jersey there would be a reason to stay (grandkids). Therein lies another problem.

Due to college debt and current inflation, their kids cannot afford to start an adult life in New Jersey either.

So as a result, we will see the richest of our population and younger sectors stay and the older and middle class will continue to move away more and more other the coming years.

