We spend a lot of time in New Jersey in our cars. We have long commutes here, which means we sometimes resort to dashboard dining just to fit everything we need to do into the day.

Does fast food ever seem anything but fast? Does a drive-thru often feel more like a park-and-wait?

When it comes to the speed of our fast food in New Jersey, we could be worse, but we could certainly be doing a lot better.

I’ll tell you where sudokubliss.com ranked New Jersey on a list of the slowest drive-thrus in America, in a moment.

But first, if they wanted to speed things up would they relentlessly ask every car, “Will you be using the mobile app today?”

Multiply the time it takes for that interaction by every vehicle throughout the day, and tell me there’s not a serious time-suck happening.

Then, once you pass the pay window and arrive at the order pickup window, how often are you immediately sent to the loser’s spot? You know, space number 1 or number 2, where you chill for several minutes more, in what seems a standard routine now.

Oh! Then, when they do finally bring your order, have you had this happen?

They stand there and ask, “Is there anything else I can do for you?” in an awkward and purposeful linger, clearly trying to make you think you should tip them?

This has happened to me a number of times and I find it hysterical and obnoxious all at once.

So it turns out New Jersey ranks #18 for the nation’s slowest drive-thrus.

Could be worse, sure. The very slowest is California. But we are slower than 32 other states. So in other words we are slower than most states. Let that sink in.

What’s the issue? I thought we had a great work ethic here. Are you guys actually playing sudoku in the kitchen? Is that why sudokubliss is the one that did this study?

The two biggest things I notice anecdotally are more tip jars and more sending customers to wait in those loser spots.

Which if I ordered something complicated with hold-the-this but add-the-that, I could understand. But no. It’s not even busy, it’s 1pm, I ordered fries, and you have none ready? Really? Okay.

Somehow knowing 17 other states have slower fast-food service than we do doesn’t give me the feels.

Do better New Jersey. My patience is running cold, and the heat lamp won’t help.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

