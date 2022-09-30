This is known as the most haunted road in New Jersey

As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season.

According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that takes the title for being the scariest road in New Jersey.

Clinton Road in West Milford, Passaic County

This has become infamous for extremely strange things happening to numerous people.

What happens on this road that's so creepy?

Apparently, there have been many reports of strange activity occurring at night on this specific road. There were many horrific activities that have taken place on this road like “satanic cult rituals, ghost sightings, and some kind of hell hound spotted”, according to dangerousroads.org.

The haunted path is a 10-mile-long paved road that feels like it takes forever to drive on, say the people who have dared to travel along it.

The road itself is in a heavily wooded area that had almost no houses, businesses, or connecting roads surrounding it. There are many scary stories that surround the road like the story of The Cross Castle.

History of this road

It was built near the road in 1905 and burned down only 14 years later. The story is, that if you get too close, you may be able to spot some ghost activity near the scene.

There have been sightings of ghosts, strange creatures, a gathering of witches, and many more hair-raising sightings. If you want to get spooky this Halloween season and drive down Clinton Road yourself, it’s located off Route 23 in West Milford, NJ.

