Money.com put out a list that any mayor would love to be part of. They came up with the 50 best places to live in the United States and two New Jersey towns made the list.

To be considered a town had to have a population of 25,000 or more. Some things it could not have? More than twice the national crime risk, a median income level less than 85% of its state, and poor ethnic diversity.

So who made the list? Mount Laurel ranked 16 and a big part of that was it’s a great place for kids. CoCo Key Water Resort Park, Funplex and Paws Discovery Farm all got nice mentions.

At 31 Bridgewater also made the list. An hour from NYC you’ll be spending far less than the $554,000 median price for a home in NJ but you’ll get superb schools. Lots of playgrounds, parks and restaurants and when you consider it is the home of the Somerset Patriots it doesn’t get much more family friendly.

Gotta admit I’m a little envious. I live just 20 minutes south of Bridgewater and I would like to think my town is better. Our schools are excellent. Then again our town has a population below 25,000 so we weren’t eligible for consideration anyway.

In case you’re wondering, New Jersey has also been represented in a list of worst places to live, with Bridgeton, Trenton and Asbury Park making 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 50 worst places to live.

