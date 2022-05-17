These are the worsts road in New Jersey (Opinion)

Every driver in New Jersey has an opinion about our roadways.

For this "Trucker Tuesday," we talked about the disaster of the accident and downed pole on Route 18, which prevented access to the New Jersey Turnpike.

Traffic was snarled and even the workaround routes got so backed up, no matter what, you were sitting in traffic.

Even without the accident, the interchange with the NJTP, Route 18, and Route 1 is a nightmare. Always traffic, potholes, bad merging, and one incident can back up traffic for miles.

In New Jersey, it's not the drivers, it's the roads.

From poor design to neglect, New Jersey has a transportation infrastructure problem for sure. For me, the biggest problem is the wasted money on roadways like the "Peter Biondi" bypass on 206. No reason for it and it's only two lanes with lights in parts.

Why are we spending millions on bypasses instead of focusing on the existing problems with exchanges that are critical for the delivery of goods and commuters?

I think the Route 18 interchange is among the worst.

Callers added two other hot spots: Exit 127 off the Garden State Parkway and Exit 163 off the Parkway headed to Route 4 and Route 17 in Paramus.

It's time for a real investment in our infrastructure using the tax revenue we already have. Wasn't that the whole point of the Christie/Oroho gas tax?

But every state has a road that is a must-drive. Have you visited any of these?

And speaking of driving, how about the number of stolen cars in New Jersey.

