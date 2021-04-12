The unvaccinated chef: a twist on pasta

Pasta. Mmmmm. I love it. Most people say they try to avoid it. Too filling, fattening and you need a nap after a meal. That's why I started cooking protein pasta and pasta made with ancient grains. Two brands that are the best, Jovial and Barilla. The reason is that unlike traditional pasta made with hybridized grain, ancient grain and protein pasta are high in fiber and protein and that makes a huge difference. If you want the science behind it, read "Wheat Belly" by Dr. William Davis.

OK, back to the meal. I bought some bulk Pancetta from Wegmans (order bulk so it's sliced thick enough to chop up, you don't want thin slices) and used that as the base of my sauce.

Spadea's Twist on Pasta

Remember, if you want to stay healthy and avoid putting chemicals and drugs into your body, there is no substitute for eating right, exercising and getting an ample amount of vitamin D! Don't take it from me, take it from the docs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Spadea's Clam Sauce