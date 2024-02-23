The Super Bowl Review in Numbers

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

The Super Bowl has built an unshakable foundation in America while extending worldwide through mass media. Starting as a football championship, the Super Bowl became a cultural phenomenon due to its close association with the pop industry. Super Bowl LVIII for the 2023-24 season became one of the most hyped seasons of all time. Featuring the showdown between Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco-49ers and the consecutive victory of the Chiefs with a 22-25 score, Super Bowl not only attracted an untameable crowd but also recorded sky-high viewership. The iconic performance of Usher and the appearance of Taylor Swift also lured out diverse viewership from all genders and age ranges, peaking at 120 million viewers.

This season of Super Bowl recorded the highest of prices, commencing at nearly $7,000 and peaking at over $20,000 for the Chiefs and pop culture's union. After the brief deflation due to COVID-19, Super Bowl's popularity has ascended again in recent years. Thus, for a regular enthusiast, ticketing may just be the most difficult task. However, the LVIII league proves that fan support for the Super Bowl will always be timeless.

Why is the Super Bowl so Unique?

Founded in 1967, Super Bowl was originally just referred to as a championship of the National Football League (NFL). The term ''Superbowl'', coined in 1969, was the product of merging the National Football League and the American Football League in 1970 as the champions of both leagues had to compete against each other.

The first-ever game was broadcast over two channels, declaring the Green Bay Packers as the winner with a score of 35-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first-ever event was held in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Since the collaboration in 1970, 10 AFL teams with 3 NFL teams contributed to the American Football Conference (AFC) while the National Football Conference (NFC) was composed of 13 NFL teams.

The Super Bowl is a festival in itself, akin to Thanksgiving. Being held each year in January-February, the premier is marked by celebrations across America, popularizing the NFL weekend as Super Bowl Sunday. The event is more of a sports-con and is popularly referred to by multiple titles including ''Game of Games'', ''Gambler’s Delight'', ''Football Con'' and many more such names. In fact, among all other American sports, Super Bowl boasts of the highest viewership with a record-breaking 90 million by 1994 in XXVIII leading to an increase of 114.8 million in 2015 for XLIX, 115 million in 2023, and the highest of 123.8 million in 2024.

With a TV rating (the percentage of households in the US watching something at the time) of 49.1 in 1982 for XVI, the Super Bowl proved its power domestically and showed its influence over the people of the United States. The audience recreated this figure approximately in 2015 for the XLIX league with a 47.5 rating.

Cut-throat Super Bowl Advertising

The most demanding league also has its share of high-demand advertisements. The game with an almost 50% rating has been one of the very few sports that could hold the interest of Americans. Thus, with a rising interest was the growing cost of advertisements that began at $42,500 for a 30-second ad with a $12 ticket in 1967. By the 2000s, the price of a 30s Super Bowl advertisement surpassed $2,000,000 as recorded at the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants XXXV league game. At present, 2023 and 2024 recorded that a 30-second advertisement during the Super Bowl was now worth around $7,000,000 on average.

Inflation and Pricing of Tickets

With cutthroat competition in advertisements and the limited capacity of 65,000 of Allegiant Stadium, Nevada, the prices have reached a zenith of over $20,000 as football fans are battling against each other for a ticket, paying thousands in a moment. The original price of the ticket was capped at $12 in 1967 which jumped to $100 in the 90s and exceeded the $1,000 mark by 2010s. Guessing that a $1,000 jump from $12 is unfair would be wrong as 2024 saw a ticket sold at an average of $8,000 with the cheapest being sold at $6,500 approximately. Thus, an increase of Super Bowl tickets up 300% over the past decade was observed as the highest bid for a ticket was raised to $22,000 approximately, averaging $3,000 in general.

Being one of the top sports in America, the Super Bowl rightfully flaunts its consistency whether it be in viewership, advertisements, or ticket sales. Even with exorbitant amounts, the spirit of football has not been dampened and this one-time league continues to reign among all people alike.

Super Bowl and its Traditional Half-Time Shows

The Super Bowl surpasses an average sport in terms of entertainment as it is the stage that has been graced by the biggest names of all time from the industry. Bringing artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, U2, Coldplay, and Madonna, Super Bowl achieved immense success with their half-time shows.

The 2015 and 2023 halftime show featuring Katy Perry and Rihanna respectively surpassed the 120 million viewership mark, breaking Coldplay's 115.5 million viewership in 2016 and Lady Gaga's 117.5 million viewership in 2017. Before this decade, Black-Eyed Peas showed a peak of 110.2 million while Bruno Mars enjoyed 115.3 million views in 2014.

However, Usher's return at the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 was a historical moment for the sport fans and music fans together. Performing his iconic songs like ''Caught Up'', ''Burn'' or ''U Got It Bad'', he surpassed Rihanna's most-viewed record and stopped at 123.4 million views.

Super Bowl XLVIII was also a feast for fangirls due to Taylor Swift's sudden appearance at the games to support Chiefs' player Travis Kelce, along with stars Blake Lively and Ice Spice. The appearances were said to have caught a lot of attention as there was a steep percentage rise in viewership of girls and women who accounted for 47.5% of the audience, numbering 3.95 million with a 24% increase from Super Bowl LVII.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.